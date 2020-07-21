Dorothy Hilliard, 84, of Plainview passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. A private family service was held on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Plainview, TX. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Dorothy was born on June 1, 1936 to Jesse and Jewell Hollon in Mathis, TX. She attended and graduated from Mathis High School and then attended Southwestern Texas Teachers College. She married Newton Hilliard in 1960 in Lockhart, TX. She was a school teacher for many years. After retiring from teaching she worked at the Abraham Art Gallery at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Newton Hilliard, Sr.; three siblings, Jarolene Hollon Lister, Donelle Hollon, & Wayne Hollon.
She is survived by her two sons, Newton Hilliard, Jr. of Russellville, AR and Mark Hilliard of Plainview; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the Abraham Art Gallery at Wayland Baptist University or the Running Water Draw Care Center in Olton, TX.
