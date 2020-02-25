Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Merle (Franks) O'Neal. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM St. John's United Methodist Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM St. John's United Methodist Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dorothy was witness to over a century of change. She lived through 18 U.S. presidencies, the great depression, multiple wars, and extraordinary social and technological changes. While her perspective was vast, and included a keen appreciation for politics, her passions were local. She worked as a teletype operator before marrying Walter Elzie O'Neal in 1939 and devoting her time to her three children. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, a lifelong bridge player, and a passionate genealogist. With her husband, Walter, she was proud to have traced the O'Neal/Franks lines back to their ancestral homeland of Ireland.

Dorothy provided a living window into another era, and her wisdom, grit and practicality served to inspire three generations of O'Neal daughters -- and sons. "What would Dorothy do?" started as a quip, but quickly became a slogan for the O'Neal clan. There were few problems in life that couldn't be best answered by looking to her as a model.

Dorothy moved from Texas to Louisiana in 2012 to be nearer to family and caregivers. She spent her final years in the care of the amazing community of Whealdon Estates. She is survived by her three children: Pat Grace, Janice Schmidt, and John; her seven grandchildren; and an endless supply of great-grandchildren. Those who showed her love, she considered family. She will be sorely missed.

A memorial will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge on February 29th, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. with a memorial to follow at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Seale Funeral Home of Denham Springs, Louisiana.

