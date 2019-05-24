Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy N. Cecil. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Memorial service 2:00 PM Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy N. Cecil, 69, of Amarillo, died Thursday, May 23, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 Saturday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. Dorothy was born January 11, 1950 in Plainview to Jimmy and Nellie Walling. She graduated from Plainview High School. She attended college at WTSU and then obtained her cosmetology license. Dorothy worked as a hairdresser for many years in Plainview. After she married Jimmie in 1981, she dedicated her life to being a farmer's wife. She was a talented crafter. She enjoyed doing ceramics and sewing. She was a collector of quilts, and enjoyed antiques. She was "Ma" to her grandkids, family and many friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jimmie Cecil. Survivors include a son, Rowdy Boggs and wife Laura of Amarillo; a step-son, Kamron Cecil and wife Brenda of Longview; a step-daughter, Tamron Thompson and husband Steve of Longview; three brothers, J.B. Henderson and wife Carol of Huntsville, Charles Henderson and wife Flo of Borger, and Jimmy Walling of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Logan and Megan Boggs, and Justin and Alyssa Templain. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave, Suite #100, Amarillo, TX 79106.

