1/1
Dorothy Ruth (Rhodes) Brightbill
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ruth (Rhodes) Brightbill beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at the age of 91 on November 13, 2020.
Dorothy was born April 22, 1929 to Carl and Florence Rhodes. She was born into an agricultural family and remained in the agricultural industry all of her life. She graduated high school at 16 years old in 1945 and immediately went on to attend Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, OK majoring in Home Economics. Dorothy married the only man she ever loved, Bruce Brightbill, on September 14, 1947 in Abernathy. They were married for 63 years before he passed away in 2010. She and Bruce were members of the First United Methodist Church in Abernathy and Cotton Center and was attending the First Baptist Church in Cotton Center.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, 2 brothers and 1 sister, a grandson, Chris Brightbill and daughter-in-law, Debbe Brightbill.
She is survived by 4 sons, Jerry Brightbill and wife Linda of Plainview, TX, Darryl Brightbill and wife Pat of Abernathy, TX, David Brightbill and wife Joyce of Monrovia, MD, and Randy Brightbill and wife Janey of Lubbock, TX, 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins and countless friends that she made her family. Though she possessed both charm and beauty, she was a woman who feared the Lord and is to be praised! Her value is more priceless than rubies!
A Celebration of Life will be planned for Summer 2021. But at this time, we are only doing a graveside service with a Zoom link for others to participate remotely. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Debbe Brightbill Art Memorial Fund at Wayland Baptist University, Plainview, TX. Online: https://give.wbu.edu/ Choose Endowed Scholarship and type "Debbe Brightbill Art Memorial Fund." Or mail to Wayland Baptist University, Debbe Brightbill Endowed Scholarship, 1900 W. 7th CMB 1295, Plainview TX 79072

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved