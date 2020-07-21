Dorothy Stapp, age 92, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m, Monday, July 20, 2020 at West College and 3rd Street Church of Christ in Lockney. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

Dorothy Fay (Rowell) Stapp was born in Munday, TX on October 22, 1927 to Thomas Elzyberry Rowell & Mattie Florence Hollomon Rowell. She grew up in California with her parents & 11 siblings. Dorothy moved to Texas in 1946 & graduated Lockney High school in 1947. Dorothy married Louis Ray Stapp in 1947 and they began their life in Lockney, Tx. Dorothy was a Secretary for the Church of Christ in Lockney for many years. Louis Ray & Dorothy were married for 45 years. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Dorothy will be remembered for her unselfish devotion to her family & her strong faith in God. She enjoyed quilting, walking & playing cards. She brought much joy to her family and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her first born infant son, her beloved husband, her parents & 10 of her siblings. Dorothy is survived by her sister, Mattie Rowell Yarbrough from Stockton, California, Three sons, Rodger & wife Belinda, Randall & wife Virginia both of Lockney & Lyndall of Floydada. She has 9 grandchildren & 26 great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store