Dorothy Wickware, age 65 of Floydada, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Floydada. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Open visitation will take place Friday, March 22, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Moore-Rose Funeral Home - Floydada
701 Main St.
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019