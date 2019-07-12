Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug Lively. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doug Lively, of Plainview, went home to be with the Lord and the love of his life, Jo, on July 10, 2019. Hugh Douglas was born on February 1, 1931 to Lonnie Leroy and Lillie Allene (Henry) Lively in Slaton, Texas. He worked with his father in their family filling station until he enlisted with the Air Force. Doug spent most of his life working with the Santa Fe railroad where he traveled around the country. He married the woman of his dreams on January 20, 1966. He had no children of his own but Doug loved his stepchildren as if they were his own. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, two brothers (Bert and Leroy) and two sisters (Gloria and Billie), his wife (Jo), his son (Bill), grandson (Shane), and his great grandson (Gage). He leaves behind his daughter Diane Adair of Stillwater Oklahoma and husband Larry, Bill's wife Sue Steele of Mobile Alabama, granddaughters Crystal Matula and Ashley Adair, and grandsons D.W. Steele and Josh Steele, as well as eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 10am in the chapel of First Baptist Church of Plainview.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 12, 2019

