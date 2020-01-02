Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Louis "D.L." Thomas Sr.. View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bartley Funeral Home Funeral service 10:00 AM Harvest Christian fellowship Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Louis "D.L." Thomas Sr., 96, of Eloy, Arizona, formerly of Plainview, Texas, passed from this life on December 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Harvest Christian fellowship on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. A visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.

On September 23, 1923, the late Jack H. Thomas Sr. and Beatrice Bryant rejoiced the birth of D.L. Douglas Louis Thomas Sr. in Carthage, Texas. He was a sharecropper, a farmer, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, great-great grandfather, and great-great-great grandfather, five generations strong. He was also a best friend to anyone who met him. He was loved by many and cherished by all.

On any given day a trip to grandpa's house was an invite to a crock pot of beans, some baked chicken, his famous yams and pound cake. From 80 until the time he turned 96 years of age you could come and party with Mr. D.L. and have a great time enjoying fridns and family. It was always something he looked forward to.

Our father and grandfather will be truly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory is his children; Charles Thomas of Amarillo, Texas, Peggie Willis of Eloy, Arizona, Douglas Thomas Jr., of Amarillo, Texas, Carolyn Joiner of Mesa, Arizona, and Don Thomas of Phoenix, Arizona, and numerous granchildren and great-grandchildren.

D.L. is preceded in death his parents, wife; Annie Thomas, second wife; Lillie Thomas, three sons; William Louis Thomas, James Howard Thomas, and Jerry Thomas, a daughter; Katie Brown.

