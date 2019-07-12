Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas R Eubanks. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas R. Eubanks, 92, of Plainview passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2019 in the Family Life Chapel of First Baptist Church with Dr. Travis Hart officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Visitation will be held immediately after the service.

He started school at Halfway and graduated from Plainview High School in 1943. After a year at Texas Tech University, he joined the Maritime Service and was assigned aboard a troop ship just as World War II was ending. He spent the next three years aboard various ships bound for the Far East, Europe, South America and various other ports of call.

After his service, Doug returned home and farmed with his father. He met Alice Fletcher and they were married October 10, 1950 in Clovis, NM. They were blessed with a son, Fletcher.

Douglas retired from Plainview Production Credit Association in 1983. During their life together, he and Alice traveled with several close friends, among whom were the late Paul and Ralene Leach, Ron and the late Pat White, and Doc and Mary Helen Cross, who were considered almost as family members.

When Fletcher accepted Christ, he and Doug were both baptized in the First Baptist Church in Plainview, where they are still members.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his brother Scott Eubanks and sister-in-law Tommie Fletcher Malone.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Eubanks of Plainview; his son, Fletcher Eubanks and best friends, Doc and Mary Helen Cross.

The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Area Community Hospice, 4300 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX 79072

Douglas R. Eubanks, 92, of Plainview passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2019 in the Family Life Chapel of First Baptist Church with Dr. Travis Hart officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.Visitation will be held immediately after the service.He started school at Halfway and graduated from Plainview High School in 1943. After a year at Texas Tech University, he joined the Maritime Service and was assigned aboard a troop ship just as World War II was ending. He spent the next three years aboard various ships bound for the Far East, Europe, South America and various other ports of call.After his service, Doug returned home and farmed with his father. He met Alice Fletcher and they were married October 10, 1950 in Clovis, NM. They were blessed with a son, Fletcher.Douglas retired from Plainview Production Credit Association in 1983. During their life together, he and Alice traveled with several close friends, among whom were the late Paul and Ralene Leach, Ron and the late Pat White, and Doc and Mary Helen Cross, who were considered almost as family members.When Fletcher accepted Christ, he and Doug were both baptized in the First Baptist Church in Plainview, where they are still members.Preceding him in death were his parents, his brother Scott Eubanks and sister-in-law Tommie Fletcher Malone.He is survived by his wife, Alice Eubanks of Plainview; his son, Fletcher Eubanks and best friends, Doc and Mary Helen Cross.The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Area Community Hospice, 4300 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX 79072

