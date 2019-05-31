Guest Book View Sign Service Information Highland Baptist Church 4316 34th St Lubbock, TX 79410 Memorial service 2:00 PM Highland Baptist Church Lubbock , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LUBBOCK -- Dovie Corene Harding passed from this life Memorial Day morning at an age two weeks shy of 78 years old. Dovie was born in Plainview on June 6, 1941 to Arthur Julian and Doris Heflin Julian. Dovie is preceded in death by both parents, brother David Julian, sister Maxine Vernon, and two brother-in-laws Alvin Vernon and Gary Willis. Dovie worked for the Texas Tech University Health Science Center in the Ophthamology Department and retired in the 1990's. She wished her body be donated back to TTUHSC. Dovie married David W. Watson in Plainview July 1, 1960. David was killed in action in April 1969 in Vietnam. Dovie married Paul Harding in Borger December 6, 1969. Left to mourn her passing is husband Paul Harding; son David Marsh (Danielle) Watson of Borger; daughter Julie Ann (Charles) Williamson of Lubbock; son Timothy (Sandi) Harding of Tatum; and daughter Kimberly Vernan Keeney of Longview; sisters Peggy Willis of Decatur and Pearl (John) Cory of Capitan, NM; sister-in-law Lanell Julian of Plainview, twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church in Lubbock. LUBBOCK -- Dovie Corene Harding passed from this life Memorial Day morning at an age two weeks shy of 78 years old. Dovie was born in Plainview on June 6, 1941 to Arthur Julian and Doris Heflin Julian. Dovie is preceded in death by both parents, brother David Julian, sister Maxine Vernon, and two brother-in-laws Alvin Vernon and Gary Willis. Dovie worked for the Texas Tech University Health Science Center in the Ophthamology Department and retired in the 1990's. She wished her body be donated back to TTUHSC. Dovie married David W. Watson in Plainview July 1, 1960. David was killed in action in April 1969 in Vietnam. Dovie married Paul Harding in Borger December 6, 1969. Left to mourn her passing is husband Paul Harding; son David Marsh (Danielle) Watson of Borger; daughter Julie Ann (Charles) Williamson of Lubbock; son Timothy (Sandi) Harding of Tatum; and daughter Kimberly Vernan Keeney of Longview; sisters Peggy Willis of Decatur and Pearl (John) Cory of Capitan, NM; sister-in-law Lanell Julian of Plainview, twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church in Lubbock. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close