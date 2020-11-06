Drexel Lee Tipton, 67 passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church with Jason Smith and Taylor Lassiter officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-7 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
Drexel was born on January 25, 1953 in Plainview, TX to William Woodrow and Lorene (Nichols) Tipton. He married Geneva Shaw on July 5, 1974 in Plainview. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1971. Mr. Tipton retired as shop foreman from Xcel Energy after 35 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling, making it to every state except Alaska and Hawaii. He loved hot rods and enjoyed serving his Church and church family in any and all facets. He was a member of College Heights Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for 27 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, James Matthew Tipton and one brother, Emmitt "Leroy" Tipton.
Mr. Tipton is survived by his wife of 46 years, Geneva Tipton; one daughter, April Hall and husband Chris; one son, Lee "Tater" Tipton; one brother, Kelvin Tipton; one sister, Nikki Branscum; two grandchildren, Avery Hall and Luke Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to College Heights Baptist Church, 802 Quincy, Plainview, TX 79072.
