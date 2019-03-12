Graveside services for Earl J. Routh, 85, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Abernathy Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, in the Living Faith Church, 1102 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX, with Rev. Barry Tilley and Rev. Harvey Wampler officiating. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
He died Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Plainview, TX.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019