Earnest Dwayne "Wayne" Layton, 82, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home in Petersburg. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Petersburg with Doug Hensley of Forrest Heights United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

There will be no visitation, but the family will accept friends at 1602 E. 6th Street in Petersburg.

Wayne was born July 27, 1936 in Claypool,OK to Earnest and Lorraine Layton. He was the sixth child of the family. Wayne had four brothers Buck, Clarence, Leon and Boone as well as two sisters Helen and Wanda. His family lived in Vernon and then moved to Crosbyton where he attended high School and met his wife Kaylene who lived in Petersburg. They were married in 1958 and lived on the Bridwell Ranch in Crosbyton where their first child, Melanie, was born. Wayne and Kaylene left the ranch and moved to Idalou where Wayne worked for the City. During their time in Idalou their family grew to include two sons Terry and Kevin. Missing the ranch life, they moved back to Crosbyton before moving to Arlington where Wayne joined his brothers working for General Motors from which he retired in 1993.

In 1994 they made the move back to Petersburg where they lived until Wayne's passing.

More than anything Wayne loved his family. He also loved the cowboy way of life and lived by those rules. His happiest days were those where he was taking care of cattle, riding horses, or helping out on the farm. After retirement his new favorite pastime became going to the casino especially with his brother Buck.

Wayne is survived by his wife Kaylene, his daughter, Melanie Morris and her husband Vinoka of Petersburg; his sons, Terry Layton of Ocala, FL and Kevin Layton and his wife Pamela of Petersburg; his brothers, Buck Layton of Mansfield and Boone Layton of Arlington; his sister, Helen Johnson of Wichita, KS; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Hospice of the South Plains and Petersburg EMS.

