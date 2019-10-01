Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna "Granny" Wardlaw. View Sign Service Information Ramage Funeral Directors - Hale Center 223 S. Main St. Hale Center , TX 79041 (806)-839-2626 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ramage Funeral Directors Hale Center , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Hale Center Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Edna "Granny" Wardlaw, 84, of Hale Center, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Amarillo. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Hale Center Church of Christ, with Mr. Jeff Cary and Mr. Mike Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Hale Center Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.

Edna was born November 3, 1934, in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Floyd and Opal (Kisselberg) Hulsey. On November 16, 1952, Edna married the love of her life Bobby Wardlaw and they were married over 66 years. Edna worked at Akin Elementary as the school secretary for over 25 years and was known as "Granny" to all after having her own grandchildren. A member of Hale Center Church of Christ, Edna served as the church secretary for many years. She loved children and did a wonderful job spoiling her children, grandchildren, and husband. Edna was a talented cook and she also enjoyed travelling, sewing, and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Lydia Ann Glenn, and a nephew, Bill Howard.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Wardlaw of Hale Center, two daughters, Randa Massey and husband Tim of Hale Center and Darla Kirk and husband Roy of Springtown, a son-in-law, Jimmie Glenn and wife Sue Jan of Kress, one brother, Carl Hulsey and wife Donna of Bosque Farms, New Mexico, and a sister, Mary Jo Howard of Hale Center. She was blessed with eight grandchildren: John and Katie Brunson, Ricky and Melanie Jones, Jace and Debra Moore, Mike and Natalie Gray, Shane and Lindy Thompson, Colten and Whitney Glenn, Kaleb Kirk, and Blaine and Sarah Barnes, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials be made to The Children's Home of Lubbock PO Box 2824 Lubbock, Texas 79408.

Edna "Granny" Wardlaw, 84, of Hale Center, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Amarillo. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Hale Center Church of Christ, with Mr. Jeff Cary and Mr. Mike Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Hale Center Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.Edna was born November 3, 1934, in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Floyd and Opal (Kisselberg) Hulsey. On November 16, 1952, Edna married the love of her life Bobby Wardlaw and they were married over 66 years. Edna worked at Akin Elementary as the school secretary for over 25 years and was known as "Granny" to all after having her own grandchildren. A member of Hale Center Church of Christ, Edna served as the church secretary for many years. She loved children and did a wonderful job spoiling her children, grandchildren, and husband. Edna was a talented cook and she also enjoyed travelling, sewing, and reading.She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Lydia Ann Glenn, and a nephew, Bill Howard.Survivors include her husband, Bobby Wardlaw of Hale Center, two daughters, Randa Massey and husband Tim of Hale Center and Darla Kirk and husband Roy of Springtown, a son-in-law, Jimmie Glenn and wife Sue Jan of Kress, one brother, Carl Hulsey and wife Donna of Bosque Farms, New Mexico, and a sister, Mary Jo Howard of Hale Center. She was blessed with eight grandchildren: John and Katie Brunson, Ricky and Melanie Jones, Jace and Debra Moore, Mike and Natalie Gray, Shane and Lindy Thompson, Colten and Whitney Glenn, Kaleb Kirk, and Blaine and Sarah Barnes, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.The family suggests memorials be made to The Children's Home of Lubbock PO Box 2824 Lubbock, Texas 79408. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close