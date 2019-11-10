Eduardo "Eddie" Garza, 46, of Olton, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Olton. Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Visitation will be held at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019