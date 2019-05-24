Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eladia Rodriguez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eladia Rodriguez, 79, of Olton, Texas, passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2019. A mass service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.

Eladia was born on February 18, 1940 to Angel and Gracia (Rodriguez) Castillo in Graceros Durango. She married Isidro Rodriguez in February of 1957. In that union they had five children. Eladia enjoyed gardening and sewing. Above all, she loved her family deeply especially her grandchildren.

Eladia will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Those left to cherish her memory is her husband; Isidro Rodriguez, children; Jose Rodriguez of Halfway, Texas, Maria Rodriguez of Plainview, Texas, Arturo Rodriguez and wife, Leticia, of Cotton Center, Texas, Gloria Rodriguez of Plainview, Texas, and Isidro Rodriguez and wife, Rosemary, of Hale Center, Texas, brothers; Thomas Castillo and Margarito Castillo. Eladia was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Eladia is preceded in death by her parents; to Angel and Gracia (Rodriguez) Castillo, and brothers; Pedro Castillo and Jesus Castillo.

