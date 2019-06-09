Elberta Virgina Elliott (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX
79072
(806)-296-0055
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elberta Virginia Elliott, 85, of Plainview passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Kornerstone chapel with Rev. Michael Heckman, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
A visitation will be held 3:00 – 5:00 Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Kornerstone.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.