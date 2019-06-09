Elberta Virginia Elliott, 85, of Plainview passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Kornerstone chapel with Rev. Michael Heckman, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
A visitation will be held 3:00 – 5:00 Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Kornerstone.
