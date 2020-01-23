Eldon Glenn Gouldy, Jr., 77, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Plainview, Texas with Rev. Mike Schafer officiating. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Kornerstone.
Eldon was born on October 30, 1942 in Amarillo, Texas. He was an only child to Eldon Glenn and Icel June (Lewis) Gouldy. He married Betty Lynn Henry on January 23, 1965 in Plainview and they were married fifty five years. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1961, served in U.S. Navy until 1963 and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1967. He was a devoted husband, father, Grandpa, Paw, Gpapa, uncle and friend. Eldon was involved in Boy Scouts, was a district commissioner, won district Award of Merit in 1992, inducted into Boy Scouts Hall of Fame in 2003. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Good Sam RV Club. His hobbies included fishing,camping, RVing, dirt bike riding and he loved building model trains. He was a retired owner/partner of Henry Tire Co. in Plainview.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Tracy Gouldy; uncle, Russel Lewis; nephew, Jason Hellerstein; mother and father-in-law, Myrett and Dorothy Henry.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Gouldy; his daughter, Debra Lynn McIlroy and husband David; his sons, Casey Glenn Gouldy and Christopher Lee Gouldy and wife Katina; eight grandchildren, Justin, Amelia and husband Brandon, Miranda, Trey, Leah, Bethany, Kolton and Korbin; two great grandchildren, Brighton and Blakely and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Eldon Gouldy Funeral Fund at Kornerstone or First United Methodist Church in Plainview.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 23, 2020