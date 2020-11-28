Elia Perez Madrigal, 66, of Hale Center passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. A drive-by celebration of life will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors. We ask that everyone stay in their car to keep everyone safe.
Elia was born on April 23, 1954 in Edinburg, Texas to Gilberto and Aurelia Perez. She married Andrew Madrigal on April 5, 1975.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew of Hale Center; her daughters, Monica Luna and husband Abel of San Antonio, Jennifer Madrigal of Hale Center; her son Michael Madrigal and wife Keila of Mission, Texas; her brothers, Gilbert Perez, Jr., Gabriel Perez, Rudy Perez; her sisters, Josie Gomez, Angie Cavazos Esther Castaneda, Elizabeth Hernandez, Alma Madrigal, Estella Martinez; and fourteen grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Aurelia and Gilberto Perez, Sr. and a brother, David Perez.
