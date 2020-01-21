Rosary for Elias P. Vecchio, 85, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in St. Isidore Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Wood, pastor, officiating. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 23, 2020, in the same church with the same officiant. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery with Rev Joel Perez officiating the graveside. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mr. Vecchio died Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Lubbock, TX.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020