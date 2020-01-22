Rosary for Elias P. Vecchio, 85, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in St. Isidore Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Wood, pastor, officiating. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 23, 2020, in the same church with the same officiants. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. Mr. Vecchio died Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Lubbock, TX.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020