Elida Segura, 86, of Kress TX passed away January 28, 2020. She was born October 27, 1933 to Rufino and Micaela Caro in Laguna Seca, TX.

Born at the height of the Great Depression, Elida was the 8th of 10 children raised in the Texas Rio Grande Valley. She married Isidro Segura on April 8, 1953. They lived in McAllen TX until 1958 when they settled in Kress TX. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit (formerly St. William's Catholic Church) since 1959.

Elida worked at the Kress Independent School District and later owned and operated Ellie's Snacks in Kress TX, until her cancer diagnosis in 2005. She bravely endured her battle with cancer and had a long life dedicated to her family and working outside in her yard.

Ms. Segura is survived by her caring daughters: Maria Garcia of Kress TX, Penny Segura of McKinney TX, and Belia Bribiesca of Amarillo TX; loving sons, Isidro Segura Jr. of Panhandle TX, Remigio Segura of Brandon MS, and Ricardo Segura of Galveston TX, seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren..

She is also survived by three sisters, Rafaela Hinojosa of Anton TX; Marta Lopez and Maria Salazar of McAllen TX; and two brothers, Fidencio Caro of McAllen TX, and Apolonario Caro of Mission TX. She is preceded in death by her husband, Isidro Segura, one granddaughter, her parents, one sister, and three brothers.

The praying of the rosary will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6 pm at the Kornerstone Funeral chapel. Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am in the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit in Tulia TX, with Father David Contreras officiating. Interment will follow in Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia. Her beloved grandsons will be her pallbearers.

The Segura family wish to thank her devoted daughter Maria Garcia for the loving care she provided to our mother since our father's death in 1988.

