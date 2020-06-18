Elisandro Naranjo Jr.
1956 - 2020
Elisandro Naranjo, Jr., age 63, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Lockney Cemetery. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.
Elisandro was born November 1, 1956 to Elisandro and Benita (Arguijo) Naranjo, Sr. in San Antonio, Texas. He worked as a semi-truck driver and was a member of the San Jose Catholic Church in Lockney.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister and one brother; and numerous other family members.
Those left to cherish Elisandro's memory are his wife, Veronica Naranjo of Lockney; his daughters, Julia Martinez and Linda Naranjo of Plainview, Elisa Naranjo of Lockney; his son, Elizar Naranjo of Lockney; 3 grandsons, Alexander Naranjo, Onesimo Muniz, and Adrian Pedroza, all of Plainview; seven sisters and one brother, Peter, Stella, Lydia, Eva, Dora, Aurora, Rita and Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney
JUN
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lockney Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney
402 S. Main St.
Lockney, TX 79241
806-652-2112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

