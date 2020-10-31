May 8, 1929- October 25, 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Hall d'Andrimont, age 91, of Rockwall, TX, passed away on October 25, 2020. She was born May 8, 1929, in Southampton, NY, to David R. Crouch and Edith Van Wart (Hall) Crouch. Betty married Harold Olsen in 1946, James Willie Jackson in 1954, and Vincent d'Andrimont in 1973. She was a district manager for Avon while raising her 5 sons in Plainview, Texas. She later attended the Church of England Episcopalian in the South of France and the Austin Church of the Resurrection. Betty was very proud of the fact she was a direct descendant of Isaac Van Wart, one of the three men who captured Major John Andre' exposing Benedict Arnold as a traitor. She is also a direct descendant of 4 of the passengers on the Mayflower in 1620. Betty enjoyed spending time at The Bridge Senior Center in Rockwall. Her presence will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her dearly.
Betty is survived by her children: David Jackson and Connie of Rockwall, TX, Jimmy Jackson and Kay of Austin, TX, Kenneth Jackson and Karen Cummings, GA, Fred Jackson and Cheryl of Clovis, CA, and Bob Jackson and Karen of Mecosta, MI; grandchildren: Will and wife Kate, Misty and husband Eliran, Brandy and husband Dan, Marci, Dyron and wife Christie, and Jessica and husband Mitch, thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Olsen, James Jackson, and Vincent d'Andrimont; daughter Zelma Jane; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home- Rockwall Location officiated by Dr. Jack Martin of Park Cities Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park. A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1:30 pm.
The service will also be live-streamed please go to www.oneroomstreaming.com
and click on "watch your service" icon and use Event Id: resthavenrockwall and password: RNQEQG
Memorial contributions in Betty's name can be sent to the Rockwall Animal Shelter.www.rockwalladoptions.com