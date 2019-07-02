Ellen Jean May, 89, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Graveside services were held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Plainview Memorial Park in Plainview, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
Ellen was born on November 16, 1929 to Shelby and Dora Bolles in Plainview, Texas. She married Claude May, Jr. in Clovis, NM and they were married for almost 60 years before his passing in 2010. She loved to sing, play bridge and travel. She also loved and adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very involved in her church and was an elders wife for many years
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude May, Jr.; her parents; and one son, Claude Scott May; one sister, Wanda Jo Means and one brother, Dale Bolles.
She is survived by one daughter, Debra Sheets and husband Randy of Lubbock; four grandchildren, Jennifer House and husband Yancey of Abilene, Jeff Sheets and wife Elena of Lubbock, Greg May of Plainview and Cristy Crump and husband Cory of Granbury; seven great grandchildren and one sister.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Memorials can be made to Tipton Children's Home at 1000 N Broadway Ave. Tipton, OK 73570
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 2, 2019