Eloisa L. Gonzales, 82, of Plainview passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Her body will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 12 noon to service time on Saturday, January 4, 2020. A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Kornerstone.
Eloisa was born on August 26, 1937 in Anson, Texas to Lorenzo and Porfiria (Lara) Gonzales. She married Emilio C. Gonzales on May 14, 1955 in Plainview. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and she was a Guadalupana and Crusillista.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emilio C. Gonzales, her parents, her sons, Emilio Gonzales, Jr. and Armando Gonzales.
She is survived by three daughters, Irene Flores and husband Joe of Brownwood, Texas, Hope Gonzales of Plainview and Gracie Padilla and husband Richard of Plainview; one son, Jose Angel "Jody" Gonzales of Plainview; one brother, Antonio Gonzales of Austin; three sisters, Ramona Flores of Mertzon, Lydia Benavidez of Lubbock and Josie Perkins of Lubbock; nineteen grandchildren; thirty one great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020