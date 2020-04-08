Elsie Frazier, 92 of Plainview passed away on April 4, 2020. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 1 o' clock in the afternoon on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Brownfield Cemetery in Brownfield, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home in Plainview.
Elsie was born on December 13, 1927 to Alvin and May Ellen Lary in Slaton, Texas. She was married to Calvin Frazier January 7, 1946. Together they had Two sons: Dale Frazier (Nita) of Plainview; Ronnie Frazier (Erin) of Friendswood, Texas: Two daughters, Cynthia Grubbs (Charles) of Plainview; Connie Rice (Gerry) of Burleson, Texas.
Elsie enjoyed cooking, sewing for her family. Her and her husband owned and operated Frazier Grocery and Station on Brownfield until moving to Plainview in 1964. She enjoyed making conversation and loved to sing. She was a member of Church of Christ 9th & Columbia for many years. She will be missed by all who loved her dearly.
Elsie is survived by her children, 10 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great-great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 2 sisters; Gladys Bullard and Edith Frazier; 2 brothers; James Lee and Van Lary.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2020