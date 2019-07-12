Embre Ramey Douglas, age 91, of Lockney passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Lockney with Pastor Ricky Carstensen officiating. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney.
Embre was born on May 29, 1928 in Cedar Hill, TX. He is survived by his wife, Lou Ann; 2 sisters, Marie Cox and Jean Ashton; 1 brother, Jimmy Douglas, daughters, Carri Palomin, Betonia Belt and son Lanny Barnett and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 12, 2019