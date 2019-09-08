Emilio C. Gonzales (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emilio C. Gonzales.
Service Information
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX
79072
(806)-296-0055
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emilio C. Gonzales, 86, of Plainview passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
His body will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 12 noon to service time on Monday, September 9, 2019. A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Kornerstone.
Emilio was born on November 5, 1932 in Sonora, Texas to Filiberto and Carmen (Castaneda) Gonzales. He has lived in Plainview since 1951. He married Eloisa on May 14, 1955 in Plainview. He worked for High Plains Pavers until his retirement. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Crusillistas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons, Emilio Gonzales, Jr. and Armando Gonzales, four sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife Eloisa Gonzales of Plainview; one son, Jose Angel "Jody" Gonzales of Plainview; three daughters, Irene Flores and husband Joe of Brownwood, Texas, Hope Gonzales and Gracie Padilla and husband Richard of Plainview; three brothers, Filiberto Gonzales and Eddie Gonzales of Bridgeport, Texas and Manuel Gonzales of Plainview; nineteen grandchildren; thirty one great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.