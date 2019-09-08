Emilio C. Gonzales, 86, of Plainview passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
His body will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 12 noon to service time on Monday, September 9, 2019. A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Kornerstone.
Emilio was born on November 5, 1932 in Sonora, Texas to Filiberto and Carmen (Castaneda) Gonzales. He has lived in Plainview since 1951. He married Eloisa on May 14, 1955 in Plainview. He worked for High Plains Pavers until his retirement. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Crusillistas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons, Emilio Gonzales, Jr. and Armando Gonzales, four sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife Eloisa Gonzales of Plainview; one son, Jose Angel "Jody" Gonzales of Plainview; three daughters, Irene Flores and husband Joe of Brownwood, Texas, Hope Gonzales and Gracie Padilla and husband Richard of Plainview; three brothers, Filiberto Gonzales and Eddie Gonzales of Bridgeport, Texas and Manuel Gonzales of Plainview; nineteen grandchildren; thirty one great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019