Obituary

Emily Teree Herring Jones died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. She was born in Fort Worth, TX and adopted by her parents, Richard "Dick" and Janeane (Rogers) Herring. Emily graduated from Abernathy High School in 1995. She lived several places including Idaho and Arizona before moving back to Abernathy in the summer of 2018 with her family. Emily had the opportunity to visit every state west and north of Texas including the coast of Washington State and Disneyland with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Barnaby Jones, 3 children Kylie Herring, Justin & Hailey Jones, parents Dick & Janeane Herring, and a brother, Eric Herring, all of Abernathy.

Cremation services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. A memorial service will be held at a later date. –

Funeral Home Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy

411 16th Street

Abernathy , TX 79311

