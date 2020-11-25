Emma Ida Bontke, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed into the loving arms of Jesus her Lord on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020. Emma was born in Floyd County, Prairie Chapel Community, on July 19th, 1923 to T. H. & Emma (Schmidt) Boedeker. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Her confirmation verses were 1 Psalm verses 1 through 3.
Emma attended school in Prairie Chapel, Texas and Aiken, Texas. She graduated from Lockney High School in Lockney, Texas in 1941. She loved playing all kinds of sports including tennis, baseball, basketball, and volleyball.
She married her husband, A. G. Bontke, on May 19th, 1946 in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plainview, Texas. They were married for 54 years until his passing in 2001.
Emma and A. G. Bontke raised three girls - Carlyn, Shirley, and Dianna - while farming near Kress, Texas. Emma was a homemaker who was very gifted in hand work, sewing, cooking, and helping others. She dearly loved her six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She loved to babysit all of them and spoil them every chance she could.
Emma was preceded in death by her father, T. H. Boedeker; her mother, Emma Boedeker; her four brothers, Edwin, Charlie, Billie, and Theodore; her two sisters, Helen McDonald and Louis Hodel; her husband, A. G. Bontke; and her daughter, Carlyn Kunkel.
She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Bontke and Dianna Glenn and her husband, David Glenn, of Kress, Texas; her son-in-law, Martin Kunkel (Amarillo, TX); her six wonderful grandchildren, Rodney Kunkel (Overland Park, KS), Shannon Kunkel (Westmoreland, KS), Dwain Kunkel (Overland Park, KS), Randall Campbell and his wife, Tami (Kress, TX), Richard Campbell and his wife, Jennifer (Arizona City, AZ), and Denise Woods and her husband, Zant (Kress, TX); and her five precious great-grandchildren, Demi Kunkel (Canyon, TX), Kole Campbell (Kress, TX), Megan Woods (Kress, TX), Wil Woods (Kress, TX), and Zeb Woods (Kress, TX).
Emma's funeral will be held at Kornerstone Funeral Home at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 28th, 2020.
To God be the Glory.
Shirley and Dianna would like to give special thanks to everyone at Area Home Care, especially nurse Ashley Walls, for all the love their staff gave their mother during her final months.
Memorials: Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141Toll Free: 1-800-944-3450 https://www.lhm.org/