Emma "Louise" Summers, 82, of Plainview, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 2, 2019. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. A visitation will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Bartley Funeral Home before the graveside.
She was born to L.C. and Edith (Abney) Ferguson in Abernathy, Texas on May 27, 1937. She married the love of her life, Charles Summers, on October 29, 1982 in Plainview, Texas.
Louise was a caring homemaker who enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and dancing the waltz. She was a loving wife and mother and cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Mary Hedrick of Floydada, Texas, Vanda Conant and husband, Mike, of Tome, New Mexico, Dewayne Wright and wife, Wanda, of Gardendale, Texas, and Jody Wright and wife, Nancy, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, step-children; Lacrecia Morphis and husband, Joe, of Kress, Texas, Cynthia Jernigan and husband, Eric, of Afton, Texas, and Paula Summers of Plainview, Texas. A loving host of grand, great, and great-great grandchildren.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings; Ralph Ferguson, L.C. Ferguson, Ruby Bunch, two grandchildren; Alicia Wright and David Goodgame.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 7, 2019