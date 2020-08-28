Emmitt Tipton, 73, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on August 26, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Bartley Funeral Home.

Emmitt was born in Plainview, TX to Woodrow and Lorene Tipton on June 11, 1947. He married Glenda Crosby on December 12, 1969 in Plainview. He was a 1969 Wayland Baptist University graduate. Emmitt served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii from 1970-1971. He then attended West Texas State University where he received his Masters in Business Administration. Emmitt went on to work as a professor of Business at South Plains college for 8 years and then a professor at Wayland Baptist University's School of Business for over 30 years. He was also Dean of Students. Mr. Tipton was extremely active in the Plainview community. He was a part of Breakfast Lion Club, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, United Way, and many more organizations. He was a very active member of First Assembly of God for over 50 years. Emmitt was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and a song leader.

Emmitt loved sports and was a huge fan of Wayland Athletics. He was extremely involved with every sport and hardly ever missed a game. He also enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers. His family and friends will remember him as a loving and caring man who had a servant's heart. The one thing he enjoyed the most was getting to spend time with his granddaughters.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife; Glenda Tipton of Plainview, daughter; Shayla Whalen and husband, Darren, of Plainview, brothers; Kelvin Tipton and wife, Kaye, of Plainview, and Drexel Tipton and wife, Geneva, of Plainview, a sister; Nikki Branscum and husband, Mark, of Plainview. Emmitt was blessed with two special granddaughters; McKinley and Marley Whalen of Plainview.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mark McClanahan and Plainvew Healthcare for their excellent care.



