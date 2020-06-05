Emmylou Bustos, 41 of Plainview, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. Ms. Bustos will lie in repose from noon until 8 o' clock in the evening on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

