Emmylou Bustos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emmylou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmylou Bustos, 41 of Plainview, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. Ms. Bustos will lie in repose from noon until 8 o' clock in the evening on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview
206 W 8th St
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-5566
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved