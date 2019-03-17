Enid Wilson Givens, 96, of Olton, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Olton. She was born on July 19, 1922 in Des Moines, Iowa to Bailey O. Wilson and Iris Louva (Green) Wilson.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Olton with Pastor Neeley Landrum and Pastor Richard Coffman officiating. Interment will follow in Olton Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Williams, Dale Givens, Jeremy Givens, Jathan Williams, Bryson Williams, Riley Givens, Payton Alls, and Ty Struve. Honorary pallbearers will be Enid's extended church family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church in Olton or the Runningwater Draw Care Center. Arrangements are under the personal care of Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019