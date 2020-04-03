Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erin Renee Cruz. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary



Erin was a beloved daughter and sister. She was a constant source of joy to the Wright family from the moment she was born.

Erin loved school sports. As a student, she and her dad could often be found outside shooting hoops. As a mother and an aunt, she was the proudest and loudest fan. She loved her PCA Eagles. She encouraged her girls to do the best they could and shared a love of the game with them. She rarely missed a game, whether home or away, and was truly her girls' and her nephews' biggest supporter.

Erin graduated from Mancos High School in 1996 and after high school earned her RN. She worked as a nurse for 20 years. She most recently served the people of Plainview in the ER at Covenant Hospital. She was compassionate, skilled, and highly respected and loved by coworkers and doctors and all who worked with her or were cared for by her.

Erin's greatest earthly love however was her family and she sacrificially poured out her life for them. She and her husband Tomas loved one another unconditionally, living life fully, with great affection. They enjoyed one another.

Erin loved her girls with her whole heart. They were her pride and joy, truly her greatest accomplishment. They could often be found at the kitchen counter talking about their day and laughing. Oh, how they laughed. She made sure their home was filled with joy. Erin's greatest desire was that they would know they were loved deeply by her and their dad and their good, good God.

Erin served faithfully at Harvest Christian Fellowship with Tomas and their girls. They have loved the people of HCF. And, they are loved by the people of HCF.

At the age of 10 Erin surrendered her life to Jesus and asked Him to be her Lord and Savior. She loved Him with all of her heart and the way she has loved and served and lived has been a beautiful example of Jesus in her. She will be missed every single day.

Erin was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, Bill and Virginia Kuenzler and John and Jeanne Wright. She is survived by her husband Tomas Cruz and their daughters Makayla Ann and Kaitlyn Renee of Plainview, TX, parents, Jim and Susan Wright of Plainview, TX, her sisters and their families, Monica and Charles Patrick of Bryan, TX and Julie and Brad Snellgrove of Plainview, TX, her in-laws Tomas and Irma Cruz of Lubbock, TX, her sister in laws and their families, Rachel and Anthony Ramirez of Lubbock, TX and Sable Cruz of Midland, TX, her nephews and nieces, Joshua, Caleb and David Snellgrove, Susanna, Josiah, Nathaniel and Seth Patrick and Shelby and Paxton Ramirez, and aunts and uncle, John and Barbara Wright of Honea Path, SC, Virginia Dearth of Aztec, NM and Judy McDonald of Cortez, CO and numerous cousins.

Private family services are being held under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview. The service will be made available at

Online condolences may be made at

Memorials may be sent to Harvest Christian Fellowship.

