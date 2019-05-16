Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Home Of Comanche 1508 N Austin St Comanche , TX 76442 (325)-356-3292 Funeral service 10:00 AM Heartland Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Ermina "Minnie" Green, 72, of Stephenville, formerly of Gustine, passed away in Lubbock Thursday May 9, 2019. Arrangements are with Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche. The family will greet friends at the funeral home Thursday May 16, 2019 from 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held 10 A.M. Friday the 17th in the Heartland Chapel. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Gustine. Please visit our WEB site

Ermina was born April 25, 1947, in Lometa, Texas, to Octaviano Ramirez and Amelia Fernandez. She worked many jobs during her life but found caregiving the most rewarding. Her interests were in piano, crocheting, gospel music and reading her Bible. "Minnie" attended the Baptist Bible Church in Stephenville. She was married to Charles Green June 24, 2018, in the Washington St, Baptist Church in Stephenville.

"Minnie" is survived by her husband, Charles Green; children, Lisa Martinez of Abernathy, Jobita Lopez and spouse Frankie Lopez of Plainview, Rebecca Hopkins and spouse John Hopkins of Plainview, Twins Marcial Martinez III and spouse Beatrice Martinez of Hico and Benita Zarate and spouse Moses Zarate of Gustine; 18 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother Ambrosio Ramirez and wife Betty of Fulton, Mississippi; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends everywhere she went. She is preceded in death by son, Marcial Martinez II of Plainview; step-parents, Marcial and Carmen Rangel of Gustine; brothers, Julian Ramirez and Emilio Ramirez; sisters, Ricarda Delgado and Benita R Mora.

