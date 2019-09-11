Esmiralda Cavazos, age 67 of Quitaque, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Quitaque, with pastor Chris Tucker officiating. Interment will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery in Quitaque. Open visitation will take place Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Quitaque. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Quitaque.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019