Esperanza Pena Hernandez, 78, of Petersburg went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Petersburg, TX. Interment will follow in Petersburg Cemetery. Funeral services under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A rosary will be held on Sunday March 15, 2020 at 6 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

Esperanza was born on June 19, 1941 to Federico and Melitona Pena in Ecleto, TX. She married Pedro Hernandez on February 17, 1965. Esperanza had many hobbies. She loved sewing, gardening, singing, and dancing. She enjoyed making tamales for the family every Christmas holiday. Her family and friends were the focus of her life. Her favorite past time was going to the flea market and visiting her friends at the flea market.

Esperanza was most known for her kindness and generosity. She was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Pedro Hernandez, Jr.; three brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her husband Pedro Hernandez of Petersburg; five children, Chris Jimenez and husband John of Lubbock, Mary Helen Riddick of Petersburg, Rosa White and husband Cameron of Hutchinson, KS, Esther Hernandez of Littlefield, and David Hernandez and wife Priscilla of Hale Center; three siblings, Federico Pena, Jr., Lupe Pena and his wife Ramona and Gloria Pena all of San Antonio; sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank a very special person who had a very special place in her heart, Kim Porter. Thank you for all of your selfless acts. We appreciate everything you did for our mother.

We would also like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lubbock Heart Hospital who took care of our mother during her illness. Thank you for your compassion and support during this difficult time.

