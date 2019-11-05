Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esteban "Steve" Hernandez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steve was born December 29, 1958 to Jesus Hernandez and Oralia Salazar in Plainview, TX and left this world October 26, 2019 in Carrolton, TX.

He was known as a jokester among his friends and loved them all. Steve worked for Harvest Queen and Wal Mart Distribution Center until he was no longer able to.

His passions were fishing, playing pool and cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers football team.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Oralia "Lila" Bates; his brother, James Hernandez; and his nephew, Paul Garcia.

Steve is survived by his two children, Kristi Hernandez and Anthony Asiatico. His Father, Jesus Hernandez, wife Anotonia of Lubbock, TX; Brother, Fernando Hernandez, wife Rosa, of Victoria, TX; Sisters, Velma Garcia, husband Rene of Colorado City, TX; Tanya Garner, husband Rodney, of Amarillo, TX; Step-Father, Ralph Bates of Tulia, TX; and other family members who loved him so very much.

