Estella Garcia Martinez, age 58 of Livingston, Texas, formerly of Floydada, passed away March 29, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Calvary Cornerstone Church in Floydada. Interment will follow at Floydada Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Calvary Cornerstone Church. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Moore-Rose Funeral Home - Floydada
701 Main St.
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019