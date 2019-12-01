Ethel Helena Montgomery, 81, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Plainview. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 6 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel with Oscar Chavez officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
Ethel was born on May 12, 1938 to Joseph and Harriet Buck in Westerly, Rhode Island. She loved to knit and do latch hook. She absolutely loved and adored her grandchildren and loved eating a good grinder (sandwich). And her favorite thing to do was play Bingo.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Montgomery.
She is survived by her children, Heidi Macomber of Westerly, RI, Nancy Benoit of Plainview, TX, Brenda Derosier of Ashaway, RI, Irene Gaitan of Plainview, TX, David Derosier, Charles Derosier and Kenneth Derosier all of Westerly RI; one brother, Joseph Buck of Groton, CT; two sisters, Harriet Lessing of Ashaway, RI and Joyce Buck of Griswold, CT; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019