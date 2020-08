Ethel Stubblefield, 97, of Pampa passed away on August 2, 2020 in Plainview.Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Mike Varner, Ethel's nephew, officiating. Arrangements are under the directions of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.Memorials can be sent to Texas Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, PO Box 190567, Dallas, Texas 75219-0567.Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com