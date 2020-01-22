Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eulalia "Lala" Rodriguez. View Sign Service Information Colonial Funeral Home 809 Butler Blvd Dimmitt , TX 79027 (806)-647-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

Eulalia "Lala" Rodriguez, 74, of Dimmitt, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Lubbock. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Arockiaraj Malapady, Deacon John Niño and Deacon Richard Martinez as celebrants. Burial will follow in Castro Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the care of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 7:00PM at the church.

Eulalia Rodriguez was born on March 12, 1945 in Durango, Mexico to Gabino Rodriguez and Josefa (Hernandez) Rodriguez. Eulalia married Ubaldo Rodriguez and they were married for 56 years while raising her family. Eulalia enjoyed gardening and watching her flowers bloom so beautiful, cooking for all of her family, playing candy crush, working on puzzles, drinking coffee while having a good conversation, travelling to Mexico and dancing. But most of all she will always be remembered for the love she had for her family.

Eulalia is survived by her husband, Ubaldo Rodriguez of Dimmitt, TX, 13 children, Maria Guille Aguero and husband Ramon of Dimmitt, TX, Martha Ontiveros of Phoenix, AZ, Cristina Gauna and husband Joel of Beeville, TX, Mari Villalba and husband Carlos of Dimmitt, TX, Isidro Rodriguez and wife Dora of Dimmitt, TX, Argelia Jimenez and husband Ricky of Dimmitt, Laura Grado and husband Valentin of Dimmitt, TX, Ubaldo Rodriguez Jr. and wife Erika of Dimmitt, TX, Efrain Rodriguez and wife Lupe of Dallas, TX, Noel Rodriguez and wife Ariana of Dimmitt, TX, Anita Rodriguez and husband Miguel of Midland, TX, Osiel Rodriguez of Dimmitt, TX and Rene Rodriguez of Dimmitt, TX, furry friend, Fluffy, special people, Abel Espinosa, Uriel Guillen, and grandson, Oscar Rodriguez, 46 grandchildren, 70 great-great grandchildren, 9 siblings, Isidro Rodriguez of Olton, TX, Modesto Rodriguez of Olton, TX, Magdalena Rodriguez of Plainview, TX, Juan Rodriguez of Plainview, TX, Jaime Rodriguez of Hart, TX, Maria Luisa Chairez of Dumas, TX, Sabina Florez of Edmonson, TX, Rumaldo Rodriguez of Springlake, TX and Margarito Rodriguez of Plainview.

Eulalia is preceded in death by her parents, Gabino and Josefa Rodriguez, 2 brothers, Guillermo Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez, 1 sister, Paula Alaniz, son-in-law, Antonio Ontiveros and her mother and father-in-law.

Eulalia "Lala" Rodriguez, 74, of Dimmitt, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Lubbock. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Arockiaraj Malapady, Deacon John Niño and Deacon Richard Martinez as celebrants. Burial will follow in Castro Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the care of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 7:00PM at the church.Eulalia Rodriguez was born on March 12, 1945 in Durango, Mexico to Gabino Rodriguez and Josefa (Hernandez) Rodriguez. Eulalia married Ubaldo Rodriguez and they were married for 56 years while raising her family. Eulalia enjoyed gardening and watching her flowers bloom so beautiful, cooking for all of her family, playing candy crush, working on puzzles, drinking coffee while having a good conversation, travelling to Mexico and dancing. But most of all she will always be remembered for the love she had for her family.Eulalia is survived by her husband, Ubaldo Rodriguez of Dimmitt, TX, 13 children, Maria Guille Aguero and husband Ramon of Dimmitt, TX, Martha Ontiveros of Phoenix, AZ, Cristina Gauna and husband Joel of Beeville, TX, Mari Villalba and husband Carlos of Dimmitt, TX, Isidro Rodriguez and wife Dora of Dimmitt, TX, Argelia Jimenez and husband Ricky of Dimmitt, Laura Grado and husband Valentin of Dimmitt, TX, Ubaldo Rodriguez Jr. and wife Erika of Dimmitt, TX, Efrain Rodriguez and wife Lupe of Dallas, TX, Noel Rodriguez and wife Ariana of Dimmitt, TX, Anita Rodriguez and husband Miguel of Midland, TX, Osiel Rodriguez of Dimmitt, TX and Rene Rodriguez of Dimmitt, TX, furry friend, Fluffy, special people, Abel Espinosa, Uriel Guillen, and grandson, Oscar Rodriguez, 46 grandchildren, 70 great-great grandchildren, 9 siblings, Isidro Rodriguez of Olton, TX, Modesto Rodriguez of Olton, TX, Magdalena Rodriguez of Plainview, TX, Juan Rodriguez of Plainview, TX, Jaime Rodriguez of Hart, TX, Maria Luisa Chairez of Dumas, TX, Sabina Florez of Edmonson, TX, Rumaldo Rodriguez of Springlake, TX and Margarito Rodriguez of Plainview.Eulalia is preceded in death by her parents, Gabino and Josefa Rodriguez, 2 brothers, Guillermo Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez, 1 sister, Paula Alaniz, son-in-law, Antonio Ontiveros and her mother and father-in-law.

