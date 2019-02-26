Eunice Yvonne "Von" Dixson , 67, of Childress went to be with her Lord on Thursday, January 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, Texas. Graveside memorial will immediately follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
|
Von was born on June 19, 1935 in Borger, Texas to Ellis and Vela Hardin. She married Vinson Dixson on July 9, 1953 and had four children.
Von is preceded in death her parents, her husband and one son.
She is survived by her children, Belinda Dixson, Kelley Pettit and Jerry Dixson; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Von will be remembered for all the wonderful meals and all the thoughtful ways she loved her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Wayland Baptist University.
