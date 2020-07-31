Evelyn Johnson, 75, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on July 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will take place at Bartley Funeral Home at 9 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was born on January 1, 1945 to Robert and Nina (Taylor) Yarbrough in Tulare, California. Evelyn was a graduate of Kress High School in 1962. She married the love of her life, Allen Johnson, on March 15, 1964 in Kress, Texas. She was the co-owner of Modern Well Service.

Evelyn was a longtime member of College Heights Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and bellringing. She also loved to cook and play dominos, 42, and travel with her husband. Evelyn was an avid Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching their games. She loved Disney and had a special connection since she was a young girl.

Those left to cherish her memory is her children; Tom Johnson and wife, Shannon, of Plainview and Charlie Johnson of Plainview, a brother; Leonard Yarbrough and wife, Pam, of Seguin, Texas, two grandchildren; Andrew Johnson and wife, Salome, of Brownwood, Texas, and Alyssa Ruiz and husband, Mark, of Galveston, Texas, a loving brother in law; Pat Johnson and wife, Joyce, of Plainview, and herbest friend; Glenna Calendar of Odessa, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nina Yarbrough, and siblings; Buster, Doug, Carol, Kathy, and Dorothy.



