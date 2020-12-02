Faustino Lopez, 73, of Plainview, departed this earthly world and entered heaven's gates on November 29, 2020. Services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bartley Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery. A rosary will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.

Faustino Lopez was born in Coahuila, Mexico on February 28, 1947 to Felix and Martina (Magana) Lopez. He came to the United States over 40 years ago for a better life for his wife and children. He helped a lot of people achieve the "American Dream" while working in agriculture for over 25 years and retired from Azteca.

He was a family man with a heart of gold. He enjoyed being surrounded by his loved ones. They describe him as selfless, funny, caring, hard-working, loving, special, strong-willed, humble, and a blessing. He spent his final moments surrounded by those that he cherished.

Faustino is survived by his wife, Carolina Lopez of Plainview, his children; Martin Rodriguez and wife, Maria, of Robert Lee, TX, Antonia Lopez of Dumas, TX, Sonia Chavez and husband, Filemon, of Plainview, Martha Lucio and husband, Efren, of Plainview, Patricia Cordera and husband, Lorenzo, of Plainview, Faustino Lopez Jr. of Plainview, and Carolina Sitterle and husband, Daniel, of Plainview, two brothers; Domingo Lopez of Plainview and Teodoro Lopez of Fort Worth, TX.

He was also blessed with 33 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren who he adored.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother and a sister.

