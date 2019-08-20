Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Hayes. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Send Flowers Obituary

Faye Hayes, age 91, of Plainview, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the home of her beloved care givers Melissa Alvis and Amy Leatherman. The family will receive friends from 1:15-2:15PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home of Plainview.

Faye was born July 17th, 1928 in Bentonville, Arkansas to Martin and Pearl Coler. She grew up in Benton County and graduated from Bentonville High School. Shortly thereafter, she married Howard Hayes raising three children as a devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family, providing countless meals, and the best homemade ice cream ever. She was a proud grandmother who especially loved watching her grandchildren compete in various sporting events and musicals. They were truly her pride and joy. She and her husband Howard shared 60 years of a lifetime of happiness together. They were long time members of 9th & Columbia Church of Christ.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Howard Hayes; her parents Martin and Pearl Coler; three brothers, Jack, George and Bob Coler; and brother and sister-in-law, John Henry and Jean Hayes.

Faye is survived by her son, Bob Thomas and wife Janet of Ennis, Texas; daughter Janice Albright and husband Steve of Carterville, Illinois; daughter Diana Sisemore and husband Dane of Kress, Texas; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Weldon and Helen Hayes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to The Santa Fe Place, Area Community Hospice, and especially Melissa Alvis and Amy Leatherman for the loving care they extended to our mother.

