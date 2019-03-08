Ferne Stovall Anderson, age 87, of Levelland, and formerly of Floydada, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Floydada. Mike Holster, pastor of Second Baptist Church in Levelland, will officiate. Interment will follow at the Floyd County Memorial Park in Floydada. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
