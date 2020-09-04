Florence "Flo" Foraker, 100, of Hale Center passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her daughter's home in Plainview.

Flo was born on April 16, 1920, daughter of Harry and Gertrude Ford, in London, England. She was the oldest of eleven children. She met American serviceman Jack Foraker during World War II while he was stationed overseas. They married and she moved to Hale Center in November 1946, where they lived and raised two daughters, Kathy and Jackie. She became a U.S. citizen in 1953.

In London, Flo worked on the double decker busses as a ticket-taker, and then later at a munitions factory during the war. After moving to the U.S., she worked outside the home while raising her daughters. Once her children were grown, she managed the cafeteria at Aiken Elementary in Hale Center for 18 years. She enjoyed interacting with the kids and giving them extra attention.

Flo was small but feisty; a loving wife, sister, aunt, Mom and Mamo; loyal friend; adventurous traveler; gifted writer and dedicated pen pal to her relatives around the world. Her smile could light up a room. 100 years doesn't seem nearly enough. We will miss her every day.

She was a woman of faith and a member of First United Methodist Church in Hale Center.

Flo was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband Jack; daughter Jackie; grandchildren Shaunda and Kyle; great-granddaughter Sydnee; sisters Mary, Irene, June, Vicki and Margaret; and brothers Harry and Bill.

She leaves loving memories for her daughter Kathy Yowell of Plainview; grandchildren Lori Sisemore (Anthony) of Dumas, Mark Yowell (Amy) of Wichita Falls, Lisa Yowell Vega (Lawrence) of Richardson; Great-Grandchildren Shane Venable of Plano, Amber Cummings (Zack) of Chandler, Ashley Henson (Clay) of Montgomery, Layton Sisemore of Dumas, and Grayson, Layne and Cade Yowell of Wichita Falls. She was looking forward to meeting her great-great grandbaby Henson due in October 2020. She will also be missed by her sisters Katherine Richards of Canada, Miriam Darbon of Arizona, Rose Lundgren of California and her many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Plainview Memorial Park Friday, September 4, at 12 noon.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Area Community Hospice for their compassionate care during her final days. Memorial contributions may be made to Area Community Hospice Foundation to support their meaningful work



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store